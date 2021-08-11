Wellesley Theatre Project presents a hypnotic evening

Join Wellesley Theatre Project (WTP) for a night of laughs Thursday, August 12, 7pm outside on the WTP Summer Stage for Family Night with Comic Hypnotist Frank Santos, Jr.

Come and be amazed when you, your friends, or strangers across the room become stars of the show, as Santos makes audience members believe that they are singers, dancers, and more. In Santos’ energetic and unique performance, the audience becomes the main attraction.

This performance will take place at the WTP Studio’s Outdoor Theatre. Please bring a folding/lawn chair or blanket with you to sit on. Parking is located at the Wellesley Hills Church, 207 Washington St. Wellesley.

Get tickets here ($25/per person)