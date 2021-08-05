Wellesley wildlife cameras to capture local animal antics

Wellesley’s Natural Resources Commission (NRC) this summer has discreetly stationed 2 trail cameras on opposite ends of town to monitor the wildlife among us. The goal is to help educate the town and public about our wildlife neighbors and open space.

The cameras are facing away from trails to avoid human privacy concerns and capture wild animals in their natural habitats, the NRC says.

The town plans to post a gallery of images with animal identifications once it gets a collection of clear pictures from the cameras.

The cameras, which wirelessly transit photos to a computer application, were requested by NRC Staff Secretary Leah Wallner and approved by the NRC in June. The equipment is initially being used for still images, but might be used for video later on.

Wallner says her favorite animals captured by the cameras so far has been a great blue heron, “as it seems to have noticed the camera and has inched closer to it out of curiosity.” Coyote, raccoons, mice, and ducks have been among the creatures captured by the cameras so far.

So not too exotic yet, but we look forward to more unfamiliar critters getting their close-ups.

