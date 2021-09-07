The Swellesley Report

Bring your hazardous household waste and old documents to Wellesley RDF, Sept. 12th

The Wellesley Recycling and Disposal Facility (RDF) will hold a hazardous household waste collection & document shredding event on Sunday, September 12,  9am – 3pm, at 169 Great Plain Ave.

Wellesley RDF, Hazardous Materials Day

Only Wellesley residents may participate in the event.

Read the complete procedures for Hazardous Household Waste and for Document Shredding.

Accepted hazardous household waste items

  • Acids
  • Aerosol Cans
  • Air Conditioning Refrigerants
  • Ammonia & Bowl Cleaners
  • Antifreeze
  • Automotive Fluids
  • Bleach
  • Brush Cleaners
  • Bug Killers
  • Chemistry Kits
  • Degreasers
  • Disinfectants
  • Drain Cleaners
  • Fertilizers
  • Flammables
  • Herbicides
  • Hobby Chemicals
  • Household Adhesives
  • Household Cleaners
  • Household Solvents
  • Lead-based Paints
  • Needles and Syringes*
  • Over the Counter Medicines
  • Oven Cleaners
  • Paint Thinner
  • Pesticides
  • Photography Chemicals
  • Polishes & Wood Preservatives
  • Rodent Killers
  • Sharps
  • Solvent-based Paints
  • Swimming Pool Chemicals
  • Unused Fire Starters
  • Waxes
  • Weed Killers

Unaccepted hazardous waste items

  • Alkaline Batteries
  • Ammunition*
  • Biological or Infections Materials
  • Commercial Hazardous Waste
  • Controlled Substances (Drugs)
  • Dioxin-contaminated Pesticides
  • Empty Containers
  • Explosives*
  • Fireworks*
  • Gas Cylinders
  • Medical Waste
  • PCBs
  • Pharmaceuticals & Prescription Medicines**
  • Pressure-sensitive Materials
  • Radioactives*
  • Smoke Detectors
  • Spot Removers
  • Unidentifiable Wastes

* Contact Fire Department for disposal advice.
General Business: 781-431-1019

**Contact Police Department for disposal advice.
Emergencies: Dial 9-1-1
General Business: 781-235-1212

