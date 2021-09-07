Bring your hazardous household waste and old documents to Wellesley RDF, Sept. 12th

The Wellesley Recycling and Disposal Facility (RDF) will hold a hazardous household waste collection & document shredding event on Sunday, September 12, 9am – 3pm, at 169 Great Plain Ave.
Only Wellesley residents may participate in the event.
Read the complete procedures for Hazardous Household Waste and for Document Shredding.
Accepted hazardous household waste items
- Acids
- Aerosol Cans
- Air Conditioning Refrigerants
- Ammonia & Bowl Cleaners
- Antifreeze
- Automotive Fluids
- Bleach
- Brush Cleaners
- Bug Killers
- Chemistry Kits
- Degreasers
- Disinfectants
- Drain Cleaners
- Fertilizers
- Flammables
- Herbicides
- Hobby Chemicals
- Household Adhesives
- Household Cleaners
- Household Solvents
- Lead-based Paints
- Needles and Syringes*
- Over the Counter Medicines
- Oven Cleaners
- Paint Thinner
- Pesticides
- Photography Chemicals
- Polishes & Wood Preservatives
- Rodent Killers
- Sharps
- Solvent-based Paints
- Swimming Pool Chemicals
- Unused Fire Starters
- Waxes
- Weed Killers
Leave a Reply