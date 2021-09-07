Bring your hazardous household waste and old documents to Wellesley RDF, Sept. 12th

The Wellesley Recycling and Disposal Facility (RDF) will hold a hazardous household waste collection & document shredding event on Sunday, September 12, 9am – 3pm, at 169 Great Plain Ave.

Only Wellesley residents may participate in the event.

Read the complete procedures for Hazardous Household Waste and for Document Shredding.

Accepted hazardous household waste items

Acids

Aerosol Cans

Air Conditioning Refrigerants

Ammonia & Bowl Cleaners

Antifreeze

Automotive Fluids

Bleach

Brush Cleaners

Bug Killers

Chemistry Kits

Degreasers

Disinfectants

Drain Cleaners

Fertilizers

Flammables

Herbicides

Hobby Chemicals

Household Adhesives

Household Cleaners

Household Solvents

Lead-based Paints

Needles and Syringes*

Over the Counter Medicines

Oven Cleaners

Paint Thinner

Pesticides

Photography Chemicals

Polishes & Wood Preservatives

Rodent Killers

Sharps

Solvent-based Paints

Swimming Pool Chemicals

Unused Fire Starters

Waxes

Weed Killers

Unaccepted hazardous waste items

Alkaline Batteries

Ammunition*

Biological or Infections Materials

Commercial Hazardous Waste

Controlled Substances (Drugs)

Dioxin-contaminated Pesticides

Empty Containers

Explosives*

Fireworks*

Gas Cylinders

Medical Waste

PCBs

Pharmaceuticals & Prescription Medicines**

Pressure-sensitive Materials

Radioactives*

Smoke Detectors

Spot Removers

Unidentifiable Wastes

* Contact Fire Department for disposal advice.

General Business: 781-431-1019 **Contact Police Department for disposal advice.

Emergencies: Dial 9-1-1

General Business: 781-235-1212