Fiske’s annual Wild West Round-up fun fair is one of the PTO’s primary fund raising events. The funds provide additional programs, services and learning opportunities above and beyond what the school system can provide.

This year’s event, featuring food, games, and more, takes place on Saturday, Sept. 25 from 10am-2pm. All are welcome.

