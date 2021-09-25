Guided walk on Guernsey Sanctuary Trail in Wellesley this Sunday, 10:30AM

Guernsey Sanctuary Trail guided walk with Wellesley Trails Committee</

September 26, Sunday (10:30-11:30 a.m.)

Explore Guernsey Sanctuary, a 25-acre reservation owned by the Wellesley Conservation Land Trust. The sanctuary was part of the William Emerson Baker estate and the site of his 1870’s amusement park on Sabrina Lake.

Meet at the Guernsey parking area. Take Dover Road from Washington Street and follow for 0.7 mile. Turn right onto Livingston Road, which becomes Winding River Road, and follow for 0.9 mile. Small parking area is on your left at the trail map house. For other cars, please park on the right along Winding River Road.

