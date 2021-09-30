League of Women Voters speaker to make Wellesley’s census numbers add up

Over the last 50 years Wellesley’s population has grown and reconfigured itself many times over. At the League of Women Voters of Wellesley fall opening meeting, speaker Dr. Catherine Simpson Bueker, PhD will explore how to recognize these demographic shifts and use this information to expand citizen participation in local town governance.

Her talk, “Beyond White Picket Fences: The 2020 Census and Wellesley’s Changing Demographics” will take place on Thursday, October 7, 7pm-8:30pm at Powers Hall, St. John the Evangelist Church, 9 Glen Road, Wellesley, MA.

Members of the public are invited to attend in person (masks required), or register via Zoom at this link.

More information about Dr. Bueker

Catherine Simpson Bueker is Professor and Chair of Sociology at Emmanuel College in Boston, where she has taught for 15 years. She focuses on issues of race, ethnicity, immigration and civic engagement and has published books, chapters, essays, and peer-reviewed articles on those topics. Her research has been read and cited hundreds of times, including in the National Academies of Sciences report, The Integration of Immigrants into American Society (2015). Her books include From Immigrant to Naturalized Citizen (LFB Press 2006) and The Experiences of Women of Color in an Elite US Public School (Palgrave MacMillan 2017). Her articles have appeared in the journals The International Migration Review; Race, Ethnicity, and Education; The Journal of International Migration and Integration; and Contexts, among others. She has also published entries related to race and immigration in the Wiley Blackwell Encyclopedia of Race, Ethnicity, and Nationalism. Her current project focuses on the ways in which established Americans do or do not recognize and experience increasing diversity in their community. She has been a Visiting Scholar and Visiting Associate Professor in the Department of Sociology at Harvard University. Bueker holds a BA in American Studies from Cornell University and an MA and PhD in Sociology from Brown University.