Letter to the editor: regarding the proposal to close Upham earlier than expected

To the Editor:

Wellesley Public Schools, in conjunction with the School Committee, this week put forth an unexpected and devastating proposal: to close one of its seven elementary schools, Upham, two years earlier than originally proposed. As part of this proposal the existing community would be shattered prematurely, with children in the mainstream program split between Sprague and Bates elementary schools (in accordance with the redistricting plan approved in 2020). Families have reacted with anger, disappointment and sadness: the plan offers a measly saving of $1.5 million (1% of the total spend associated with the planned rebuild of two new elementary schools in the next 2-3 years). Further, the proposal directly contradicts the administration’s cited guiding principle of “minimal disruption to all students.” Most concerning of all, however, is the administration’s proposal to include those children in the highly esteemed Skills Program, which Upham has hosted with great success to facilitate integration of neuro-atypical children for a number of years. This would see those children moved to Hardy Elementary School two years earlier than originally planned.

Parents of these children, many of whom are on the autistic spectrum, have expressed deep concern that their children will suffer greatly. Firstly, many autistic children struggle greatly with transitions: one father reported that his child had significant difficulties moving classroom, far less moving to another school. Parents particularly fear that the accelerated timeline will leave these children and their families very little time to prepare and be prepared, removing them from their safe group of friends and leaving them exposed to bullying. The aggressive timeline further precludes the administration from planning and executing any form of anti-bullying/special needs awareness training that would be so crucial to making this move a success. In short, prematurely moving these children away from a safe and familiar building—and from the friendships that they have had to work harder than most to establish—is simply unacceptable.

Secondly, parents report their autistic children suffer heightened sensory sensitivity and difficulties processing external stimuli. Just as this group would be joining the Hardy community in fall 2022, the Hardy school site (adjacent to the existing school) will be undergoing a significant construction project, bringing noise and disruption to these highly sensitive children. As one parent states, “putting my child next to a construction site is equivalent to taking his head and banging it against the wall multiple times a day. This auditory stimulus will affect his learning. Who will take on the responsibility for the regression that this whole group will experience if they are forced to navigate this hurdle?”

Thirdly, Hardy Elementary school is located along two busy roads (likely made busier by the planned construction) in contrast to Upham, which is nestled in a quiet neighborhood, tucked away from noise and potentially dysregulating stimuli and physical dangers. This represents yet greater physical risk and disruption to the special population of children for whom the administration has taken on the responsibility of protecting. One parent shared that “bolting into busy roads is the second top cause of death for autistic children, after wandering into water and drowning. My youngest bolts and wanders all the time and I’m terrified of him being in this situation.” Another summed it up saying, “it is inhumane and unethical putting the most socio-

emotionally vulnerable kids in danger.”

In short, parents fear that the loss of a geographically- and emotionally-safe environment, together with the irreversible impact of losing their hard fought-for friendships and community, will simply be devastating.

Wellesley Public Schools has shown no recognition of the potentially damaging impact of this proposal to this vulnerable group—a proposal which was presented with no independent input after a mere three weeks of discussion. Upham parents, including parents of children in the Skills Program, are rallying the wider school population and community to unite with them in their rejection of this ill-argued, short-sighted and potentially catastrophic proposal.

Adrienne Locke

Woodland Road, Wellesley, MA