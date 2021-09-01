The Swellesley Report

New signs of COVID times in Wellesley

A fresh batch of COVID-19-related signs has been emerging across Wellesley, as businesses and the town take their cues from federal and state guidance as well as do what they think is right for their patrons. The result is a hodgepodge of signage that makes it clear you definitely or maybe should wear a mask depending on where you are headed. Just be sure to have 1 on hand.

Wellesley indoor mask mandate for municipal buildings starts Sept. 1

Among businesses putting in strict rules is cycling gym B/Spoke, which informed clients and staff of the following:

“In light of the recent increase in COVID-19 cases due to the Delta variant, we have spent recent weeks listening, researching, and engaging in productive conversations, while deliberating next steps for the studio in terms of safety protocol and guidelines for both Staff and Clients. 
 
After careful thought and consideration, and based off the current levels of mounting risk surrounding our studios and community, we have made the decision to require proof of vaccination for anyone teaching, working or taking class INDOORS as of TUESDAY, AUGUST 31 at all of our indoor studios and operations.
 
For anyone taking class or working at any of our INDOOR studios, we will ask all Clients AND Staff Members to provide a one-time proof of a physical vaccination card, a photo of a vaccination card, or other proof from a patient portal or similar platform, that shows proof of FULL vaccination*…”

bspoke mask sign
B/Spoke’s rules

Businesses like Magic Beans in Linden Square that cater to parents and young kids put  in place mask rules to help protect little ones.

Magic beans mask sign

Meanwhile, Roche Bros., and others are setting expectations before you get in the door that they might not have everything you’ve come to expect due to supply and supply chain issues.

Roche Bros low supply sign

In Wellesley Square, a variety of signs let you know the mask rules of individual retailers.

august mask sign wellesley squarevax lax wellesley squaremask sign wellesley square

masks sign wellesley square

 

The other trendy signs in town are those for Help Wanted.

hiring sign wellesley square

cvs hiring sign wellesley squarehiring sign wellesley square

hiring church square pure glow

Wellesley Public Schools are starting the year with masks on indoors, as staff and students will be reminded of constantly as the school year begins.

fiske masks signschofield mask signschofield mask signschofield mask sign

That goes for all town buildings, in fact.

town hall masks sign
Town Hall greeting

 

And just for fun, the Swellesley-est sign around.

caviar sign wellesley square

