Newton-Wellesley Hospital hosting Purple Flag ceremony

Newton-Wellesley Hospital on Wednesday, Sept. 29 from 12:30-1pm is hosting a Purple Flag ceremony in remembrance of Massachusetts residents lost to opioid crisis

The hospital is collaborating with SOAR Natick to host the Purple Flag Project, which will include 2,104 flags on the hospital’s front lawn. The flags will remain on display until Tuesday, Oct. 12, so thousands of Boston Marathon participants will run past the flags as they make their way along the course on Monday, Oct. 11. The hospital is at 2014 Washington St., in Newton.

The flags earlier this month surrounded First Congregational Church in Natick.

Purple flags in Natick earlier this month

Masks will be required for all in attendance.

