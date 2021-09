The Wellesley Mothers Forum’s Fall Carnival is slated to make its triumphant return to the green between Town Hall and the Post Office in Wellesley Square on Saturday, Sept. 18 from 10am-noon.

On the agenda is a magic show, balloon twister, a bouncy house, and storytime with local author Lisa Rogers.

The event is free to both members and non-members.

