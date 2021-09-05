Try Wellesley Girl Scouts this September

Special to Swellesley via Sally Webster

Girl Scouts isn’t just for younger girls. Wellesley Girl Scouts invites girls in 6th-8th grade who live or go to school in Wellesley to try out the middle school troop this month with no obligation to join. Come to our kickoff meeting on Sunday 9/12 from 5-6pm. Join us for a late afternoon hike up Noanet Peak in Dover on Sunday 9/26.

Last year, we went canoeing, snow tubing, and snowshoeing at night with a full moon! Our troop held two book groups, two scavenger hunts in Wellesley Square, and an Amazing Race activity at Morse’s Pond. As part of Scouting for Food, our troop held a mini-drive last January for the Wellesley Food Pantry, and the girls made 22 lasagnes for Lasagne Love in March. During the past election, scouts used their media skills to help the Wellesley League of Women Voters create a new yard sign reminding people to vote. Last year, five girls earned their Silver Award by taking action to make their community a better place.

At troop meetings, girls get to know each other with team building challenges. Scouts develop leadership skills by discussing plans for upcoming events and outings. Each girl adds her own perspective, talents, and interests. Together, the troop sifts through ideas and decides what will work. The middle school troop runs town-wide events for younger scouts such as an ice skating party and an encampment, a fun-filled day at a Girl Scout camp.

Our troop meetings occur the first Sunday of each month from 5-6pm. Girl Scouts follow the strictest guidelines for COVID-19 protocols. Girls come as often as their schedule allows; no scouting experience is necessary. Adult volunteers facilitate troop activities.

RSVP to the middle school Girl Scout Troop 73505 at [email protected] or join now by registering with GSEMA. An annual national membership is $40. Due to the uncertainty this year, there are no troop dues; activities may require a fee. Discreet, confidential financial assistance is available.

Wellesley also boasts a vibrant Girl Scout troop for high schoolers, with a focus on community service, leadership, outdoor adventures and travel. For more information, email [email protected]