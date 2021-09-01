UU Wellesley Hills to hold Black Lives Matter vigil

UU Wellesley Hills will hold its monthly, 15-minute, silent, Black Lives Matter Vigil on Tuesday, September 7, 6pm in front of the church at 309 Washington St.

Everyone is invited to stand and honor Black lives harmed and lost, and those victims of racial violence and injustice, known and unknown.

Questions: [email protected]

Upcoming vigils: October 5th and November 2nd, same time and location.