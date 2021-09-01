The Swellesley Report

More than you really want to know about Wellesley, Mass.

UU Wellesley Hills to hold Black Lives Matter vigil

by Leave a Comment

UU Wellesley Hills will hold its monthly, 15-minute, silent, Black Lives Matter Vigil on Tuesday, September 7, 6pm in front of the church at 309 Washington St.

BLM vigil, Wellesley
BLM vigil, Wellesley. Photo credit: UU Wellesley Hills

Everyone is invited to stand and honor Black lives harmed and lost, and those victims of racial violence and injustice, known and unknown.

Questions: [email protected]

EVENT: UU Wellesley Hills Black Lives Matter Vigil
DATE: Tuesday, September 7th
TIME: 6pm-6:15pm
LOCATION: 309 Washington St., Wellesley, MA

Upcoming vigils: October 5th and November 2nd, same time and location.

print

Share

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Linden Square, Wellesley
Write Ahead, Wellesley
Watertite Roofing