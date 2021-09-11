The Swellesley Report

More than you really want to know about Wellesley, Mass.

Wellesley 9/11 ceremony marks 20th anniversary

by Leave a Comment

On the 20th anniversary of the September 11th attacks, observances were held at the Wellesley Hills Fire Department Headquarters to honor and remember the 2,977 civilians and first responders who died on that day.

Addressing a crowd of about 80 Wellesley residents, first responders, and town officials, Select Board Chair Tom Ulfelder said, “Today marks the anniversary of the most lethal attack on American soil, when nineteen terrorists from half a world away hijacked four commercial aircraft and turned them into weapons that rained death on New York City, the Pentagon, and a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. That terrible day brought changes large and small that effect every facet of American life. Seventy million people living in the United States had not yet been born on September 11, 2001, but there are many living now who are haunted by memories that stalk them in unguarded moments.”

Wellesley residents who lost their lives in the attacks were named: Neilie Casey; Edmund Glaser; Patrick Quigley; and John Cahill.

Select Board members Lise Olney, Beth Sullivan Woods, Tom Ulfelder, and Colette Aufranc also were in attendance at the ceremony.

(We’ll add a link to Wellesley Media’s recording when it’s available.)

2021 911 wellesley fire
Fire Chief Rick DeLorie got the somber ceremony underway, introduced each speaker, and provided context and the history of the events of 9/11/2001.

 

2021 9/11 ceremony
Father Jim Laughlin of the St. John – St. Paul Catholic Collaborative delivered the invocation.

 

2021 9/11 ceremony
Kim Shaw, Coast Guard Auxiliary, played “Taps” on the bugle.

 

2021 9/11 ceremony
Wellesley Deputy Police Chief Scott Whittemore read the “Police Officers Prayer.”
9/11 Wellesley, 2021
Pete Jones, Board member of the Wellesley Conservation Council, Town Meeting member, and Marine Corp. veteran, prefaced a recitation of a “Prayer for All in the Service of Our Country” by noting that 9/11 is “…a day of remembrance for those who performed selfless acts to save others they did not know.”

 

2021 9/11 ceremony
The September 11 remembrances took place on a sunny, cloudless day, reminiscent of the weather in 2001, with temperatures in the high 60s.
print
Share

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Linden Square, Wellesley
Write Ahead, Wellesley
Watertite Roofing