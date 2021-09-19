Wellesley Business Buzz: Papa Wheelies relocating here from Natick; a new bank in town (sort of); firms invited to work with Babson students

Our roundup of the latest Wellesley MA business news:

Papa Wheelies relocating here from Natick

Papa Wheelies is moving its bike shop from 1400 Worcester St. (Rte. 9) in Natick to 8 Church Square in Wellesley. Sunday was a busy day, as moving trucks were stuffed at the Rte. 9 location, and the former Lyn Evans space started to fill with bikes and accessories. The Natick store closed this weekend, and the Wellesley store is slated to open this week.

Papa Wheelies also has locations in the Back Bay and Portsmouth, NH, where it offers bike sales, rentals, services and accessories.

The shop offers road, mountain, electric, and other bike styles, with prices starting at less than $1,000 and ranging up to 5 figures. Kids’ bikes start at about $125.

We’ve shot a few questions to the business about why it is moving, etc., and will update this past if they get a chance to answer us between the move.

The business did post on its Facebook page that: “We are moving in order to be in a more community oriented location. & Plenty of parking in the FREE lot behind us.”

A new bank in town (sort of)

In the wake of Eastern Bank announcing plans to gobble up Century Bank earlier this year, the Century Bank branch at 258 Washington St., in Wellesley Hills is becoming an Eastern Bank branch.

As with all bank mergers, the institutions say everyone’s a winner, everyone gets access to more services, and family values survive.

Businesses invited to work with Babson students

The Babson Graduate Experiential Learning program is seeking proposals for its spring 2022 semester. The Wellesley-based school is looking forward to returning to an in-person model of student consulting kicking off in January. If interested, submit a proposal by Oct. 1.