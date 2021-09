The Wellesley Chamber Players making October comeback

The Wellesley Chamber Players, quieted during the pandemic, has announced plans for a series of concerts beginning on Oct. 24 at 3pm at Dana Hall’s Beveridge Hall (45 Dana Rd. in Wellesley).

The first program features:

Schumann Piano Trio No. 1 in D minor, Op. 63

Brahms Piano Quartet No. 3 in C minor, Op. 60

Performers are Zenas Hsu, violin; Daniel Orsen, viola; Jonathan Swensen, cello; and Jayoung Kim, piano.

Suggested donations are $10/students, $20/seniors and $25/adults.

Further programming will be announced in the near future.