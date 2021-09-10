Wellesley Choral Society readies for rehearsals, live performances

The Wellesley Choral Society anticipates a return to singing in person for rehearsals and performances for its 2021-2022 season, with a planned kick-off concert in November dubbed “A Celebration of Singing.”

Rehearsals begin on Monday, Sept. 13 at 7:30pm, and rehearsals will be held the next two Mondays as well for potential new members to get to know the group. Rehearsals are held at the Unitarian Universalist Society of Wellesley Hills, 309 Washington St.

COVID protocols for singers include wearing masks and being vaccinated. For singers who prefer to remain at home, there will be a simultaneous Zoom alternative to access the live rehearsal.

All voice parts are welcome to join this non-audition community chorus, under the direction of Edward Whalen. All interested new singers are invited to contact the Wellesley Choral Society at [email protected].