Wellesley claims 1 winner in state’s low number license plate lottery

After a year without a winner in the state’s annual lottery for low number license plates, one Wellesley resident did win the opportunity for such a plate this year.

Typically, at least one or two Wellesley residents secure these random low numbers in the name of prestige, tradition, or something.

A record 17,000-plus applications were received for a chance to win one of 197 plate numbers, such as 1H, 24L, and 7000. The lottery was even live streamed for those who have exhausted Netflix and Hulu.

The deadline to enter the annual lottery is typically during the summer in case you’re thinking of getting in on the action next time around.

The Wellesley resident selected would have the opportunity to take 7337 for his plate number.