Wellesley firefighters put out car fire, save house from damage

The Wellesley Fire Department on Friday shortly before 9pm responded to a car fire next to a house on Hawthorne Road, which is off of Cliff Road.

Deputy Chief Matt Corda says the department “struck a box” for the car fire, meaning that the deputy, 2 fire engines and a ladder truck responded to the emergency in the event the fire spread from the car, a 2009 Subaru Forester, to the house. “On arrival, the car was fully involved in fire and small explosions as the tires overheated and blew. Firefighters worked together and made an aggressive attack and quickly knocked down the fire within minutes. The fire was kept to the vehicle and there was no damage to the house,” Corda says.

Firefighters used non-PFAS foam to extinguish any remaining smoldering fire in the engine and in the upholstery. “Just by coincidence, earlier that afternoon firefighters trained with the foam and reviewed foam tactics,” Corda says.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

More: A cat’s eye view of Rte. 9 car fire in Wellesley