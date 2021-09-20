Wellesley Police log: Neighbor not digging metal detector; Sleepyhead busts out of business; DO NOT scratched into vehicle

Wellesley MA police log for the week of Sept. 6-12:

Arrests

On September 9, 2021 at 9:05 p.m. Officer Misho was dispatched to a business on Washington Street for a suspicious male party. The male party had been hired by a 3rd party company to work an event at the business. The male party was found asleep in a closet in the building and left the building at approximately 9:05 p.m. The male party damaged the front doors of the building by prying them open. The male party was located outside the property and was taken into custody, transported to the station, booked in the usual manner, afforded all rights and later released on personal recognizance.

Incidents

On September 6, 2021 at 8:52 p.m. Officer Scopa spoke with a female reporting party who stated on September 5th a truck drove over plants on her property and damaged them. She stated she believed the truck at made a delivery at a business next door. Officer Scopa contacted the store and they will review their delivery orders to try to determine what truck may have caused the damage.

On September 6, 2021 at 5:19 p.m. Officer Dennehy was dispatched to the police station for a report of attempted fraud. The reporting party stated she noticed that a book she purchased was downloaded to her phone rather than her tablet, she googled the number for Amazon support and called a number that came up in the search. The individual that answered the phone advised her that her account had been hacked and if she added him and another individual to her contact list on her phone they could assist her. A short time later she received 2 notifications from her bank for attempts to withdraw funds. The transactions were denied. Officer Dennehy advised her to file a fraud report with the bank.

On September 7, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Officer Mankavech spoke with a male reporting party regarding a stolen package. The USPS indicated the package had been delivered and the company he placed the order with was willing to ship a replacement order if he filed a police report. The contents of the package were valued at $285.00. There are no cameras in the area that would have captured the theft.

On September 8, 2021 at 11:36 a.m. Officer Collins was dispatched to a garage on Walnut Street for a report of a damage to her motor vehicle. It appeared someone had intentionally scratched her vehicle with the words “DO NOT” on the rear passenger door. There did not appear to be any cameras in the area and she was not aware of anyone who would want to intentionally vandalize her vehicle. She stated she would contact her insurance company.

On September 8, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. Officer DiCenso spoke with a male reporting party regarding identity theft. The male party received two video game systems that he had not purchased. A credit card had been opened in his name. He contacted the bank and they indicated they would close the account and investigate the fraudulent purchases. The reporting party had filed an identity fraud report through identitytheft.gov as well.

On September 9, 2021 at 11:34 p.m. Officer Mankavech spoke with a female reporting party regarding identity theft and credit card fraud. She stated in July 2020 someone attempted to make charges on her credit card at “whynotleaseit” in New Hampshire. She learned that in addition to attempted charges on her credit card an account had been opened with “whynotleaseit” and $562.00 was charged and was now in collection. She had spoken with Experian about the potential impact this would have on her credit rating. The incident is under investigation.

On September 11, 2021 at 2:24 p.m. a male and female party entered the police station and were arguing. An officer spoke to both individuals and learned that the male party uses a metal detector as a hobby and had dug about ½ dozen holes in the open field across from 500 Washington Street which the female party thought could damage the grass. The female party followed the male party back to his apartment on Washington Street and commented that she now knew where he lived which made him uncomfortable. The female party was advised there is no prohibition against metal-detecting or digging but there is a prohibition about damaging turf. The officer suggested that the male party try to find a new location to avoid damaging the turf, which he agreed to.

On September 11, 2021 at 3:48 p.m. an officer spoke with a male and female party in a vehicle on Worcester Street who had gotten into a verbal argument and the male party refused to get out of the female party’s vehicle. The two had been working on an irrigation system and the male party dug too deeply and damaged an irrigation line. The female party advised him he would have to compensate her for the replacement of the line which led to the argument. The officer was able to verbally deescalate the situation and restore the peace.

On September 12, 2021 at 8:30 p.m. Officer Lucenta spoke with a male reporting party regarding credit card fraud. The male party stated that his credit card company contacted him about some fraudulent activity. There were 4 charges made on September 11th and 12th totaling $333.24 that he did not make. Officer Lucenta is investigating.