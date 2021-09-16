Wellesley Police log: Road rage at RDF; OUI suspect taken into custody on Cliff Road; retailers, customers do battle

Wellesley, MA police log for the week of Aug. 31-Sept. 4:

Arrests

On September 1, 2021 at 10:54 a.m. Officer Cunningham was on patrol when he observed a commercial truck with an uncovered load, broken taillight and no inspection sticker. He stopped the truck and spoke with the operator, and requested his license and the vehicle registration. A query of his information indicated there was an active warrant issued by Peabody District Court for motor vehicle related charges and that he did not possess a valid driver’s license. He was taken into custody, transported to the station, booked in the usual manner, afforded all rights and transported to Dedham District Court.

On September 2, 2021 at 11:56 a.m. Officer Rosenberg was dispatched to the lower falls area for a report of a male party who had stolen cigarettes from a gas station and left when confronted by an employee. The male party was located across the street. Officers attempted to speak with him about the theft but he was uncooperative and attempted to run away from them. He was taken into custody, transported to the station, booked in the usual manner and transported to Dedham District Court.

On September 4, 2021 at 5:45 p.m. Officer DeBernardi was dispatched to Worcester Street for a report of an erratic operator. There were multiple people who called the Emergency Communications Center stating that the gray pickup truck was unable to maintain its lane of travel and had struck the guardrail several times. Officer DeBernardi encountered the operator, after he pulled into the driveway of a residence on Cliff Road. He indicated he had been operating the vehicle. The driver was unsteady on his feet, his speech was slow and slurred. He agreed to take some reasonable tests of balance and coordination to determine if he was able to safely operate a motor vehicle. He was unable to successfully pass those tests. He was taken into custody, transported to the station, booked in the usual manner, afforded all rights and released on personal recognizance.

Incidents

On August 30, 2021 at 6:44 a.m. Officer Fritts was dispatched to Sprague School Field maintenance shed for a report of past vandalism to the shed. An employee of the Town of Wellesley Facilities and Maintenance Department showed Officer Fritts some new graffiti that appeared to be written in pen on the Francis Road side of the building. The vandalism occurred sometimes between August 27th and August 30th. There are no suspects at this time.

On August 30, 2021 at 5:09 p.m. Officer Harris spoke to a male party who stated his Range Rover was stolen from his driveway on August 29th and was recovered in Methuen. He believed the door was locked when the vehicle was taken. The garage door opener and vehicle registration were taken from the vehicle. Officer Harris is investigating.

On August 31, 2021 at 8:41 a.m. Officer Collins spoke with an employee of the Wellesley Recycling and Disposal Facility about a road rage incident that had occurred a short time earlier where the male operator of a white Volkswagen Jetta attempted to throw items at him two times. He believed the operator may have felt that the trash truck cut him off while he was driving. Officer Collins was able to identify the vehicle involved and operator. He did not wish to speak about the incident. Officer Collins issued him a citation for littering.

On August 31, 2021 at 6:12 p.m. officers were dispatched to a business on Washington Street for a report of a customer causing a disturbance. The customer and 2 store employees were arguing when officers arrived. Officers spoke to the parties involved and learned that there was a dispute about payment for items and whether an item previously purchased that was damaged could be returned. One of the store employees stated during a struggle over the merchandise the customer dug her fingernails into her arms. There were visible red marks on her arm. The customer agreed to pay for one of the items and they were advised the dispute about the other item being damaged was a civil matter. The customer will be summonsed to Dedham District Court for Simple Assault and Battery.

On September 1, 2021 at 6:41 p.m. officers were dispatched to a business on Washington Street for an unruly customer who refused to leave the premises. Upon arrival the officers spoke with the business employees and customer. The customer had purchased a first time customer discount on Groupon for services despite being a return customer. The salon told her she could not use the Groupon. The customer demanded they refund her the money for the services at which point they advised her she had paid Groupon for the services not the salon. The customer was given a verbal no trespass order by the employee and a pre-existing credit on her account with the salon will be refunded to her.

On September 2, 2021 at 4:25 p.m. officers were dispatched to a residence for a report of a water problem in the residence. The basement had flooded and while there the officers and fire department personnel observed that the house was in disarray and the gas would need to be shut off due to the water in the basement. The female party did not wish to leave the residence. A report was filed with the State Elder Affairs Office who advised the female party should be transported to the hospital and they would find temporary housing for her once she was released from the hospital.

On September 3, 2021 at 2:35 p.m. Officer Shore spoke with a female party regarding identity fraud. She stated an unknown individual used her personal information to open a credit card account in May of 2020 and she received a notice in the mail in August stating the credit card account was overdue. She called the credit card company and advised them she did not have an account with them. She had also reported the issue to the credit reporting bureaus and requested a watch be put on her accounts and to dispute the charge. There are no suspects at this time.

On September 3, 2021 at 10:30 p.m. Officer Dixon was dispatched to a residence on Dunedin Road for a past breaking and entering into the residence. It appeared someone has forced entry through a basement window and opened several cabinets and drawers. Detectives responded to process the scene. The incident is under investigation.

On September 3, 2021 at 11:34 p.m. Officer Scopa spoke to a male reporting party regarding a PayPal account that had been hacked. He stated that an individual he had met on social media had somehow hacked his Facebook account and replaced his account information with his own and then he believed the individual was messaging his contacts requesting money. He stated he also received an invoice for $28.99 from PayPal. Officer Harris advised him to notify his contacts that his account had been hacked and to block the account. The reporting party had already notified PayPal about the fraudulent activity. He was advised to monitor his credit and contact Officer Scopa if he noticed anything suspicious.