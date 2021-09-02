The Swellesley Report

Wellesley Special Town Meeting warrant posted—schools; property transfer; rezoning; and more

The warrant for Wellesley’s October 25th Special Town Meeting (STM) warrant has been signed and posted. The warrant contains 11 articles on subjects such as funding for construction of both a new Hunnewell Elementary School and John D. Hardy Elementary School (articles 2 & 3); the transfer of three already-acquired Worcester Street parcels to the land area of Hardy School, to be placed “under the care, custody, and control of the School Committee for school purposes…” (article 4); rezoning two Washington Street parcels from residential to business (article 11); and more.

Wellesley constable
Constable Phil Juliani posts the warrant for STM. Photo: Town of Wellesley

Perhaps even more exciting than the warrant articles themselves is that the Monday, October 25th, 7pm STM is planned to take place in-person at Wellesley Middle School. This could change to a remote platform, depending on whether there is an increase in COVID-19 infections, but for now the plan is for everyone to show up, masked-up.

Residents can weigh in on the articles before they get to STM.

The Planning Board will meet on September 13, 6:30pm, via a public Zoom meeting, to hash out the Zoning Articles under consideration.

The Advisory Committee will meet on Wednesday, September 22, 6:30pm, via a public Zoom meeting, to discuss all the warrant articles.

Planning Board meeting

DATE: Monday, September 13, 2021
TIME: 6:30pm
LOCATION: via Zoom (link will be available closer to the meeting date)

Advisory Committee meeting

DATE: Wednesday, September 22, 2021
TIME: 6:30pm
LOCATION: via Zoom (link will be available closer to the meeting date)

Special Town Meeting

DATE: Monday, October 25, 2021
TIME: 7pm
LOCATION: Wellesley Middle School, 50 Kingsbury St.

