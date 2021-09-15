Wellesley Square Parents Day Out is September 17-18

SPONSORED POST: The Wellesley Square Merchants’ Association is getting ready for two big days of the all-new Parents Day Out, a time when everyone can enjoy specials offered by participating merchants in the Square. On Friday, September 17 and Saturday, September 18, many of the area’s stores will offer discounts and deals, so make sure you stop by and shop, dine, and enjoy Wellesley Square. Swing by Linden Square, too—lots of merchants there are also getting in on the fun.

Adjacent to Parents Day Out, on Wellesley Green (between Town Hall and the post office), the Wellesley Mothers Forum will be showing everyone a good time at their Fall Carnival on Saturday, 10am-noon. The fun will include a magic show, balloon twister, bouncy house, story time with Wellesley author Lisa Rogers, and more.

All this and free parking on both days starting at 10am, thanks to the Town of Wellesley. Look for the 2-hour free street meters marked with hoods, and the signs in the Town-owned lots offering 2-hour free parking. NOTE: the 2-hour limit will be enforced, and parking fees WILL apply at any 4-hour and 10-hour meters, and private parking lots.

The weather forecast says the day will be picture perfect—just another reason to give yourself time to enjoy the one and only Wellesley Square. But you only need one, don’t you: you deserve it.

Details of special offers will be posted here on Thursday. In the meantime, here’s a list of participating merchants:

Clever Hand Gallery

E. A. Davis

Eileen Fisher

European Manor

Faber Rug

Footstock

Isabel Harvey

Kenzie & Hope

JP Licks

Laurel Grove

London Harness

NatureWorks Landscape

Page Waterman Gallery & Framing

Poppin In

Pure Barre Wellesley

Pure Glow

TUMI Wellesley

Wellesley Books

Wellesley Goods

Wellesley Holiday Boutique

Wellesley Toy Shop