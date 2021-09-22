Wellesley Temporary Main Library’s last day coming up

The Temporary Main Library at 50 Central Street will be open for its last day on Monday, September 27, 9am-8pm. Patrons can still access materials and pick up their holds at the Hills and Fells Branches. When placing holds online, select Hills or Fells as the pick-up location. Patrons will receive notifications when materials are ready to pick up. Both the Hills and Fells Branches will remain open and operating full hours (see below).

The Main Library is anticipated to reopen in late October.

Closed since April for a $2.8+ million renovation, the Main Library’s reopening date was planned for September, but slowdowns due to supply chain issues bumped that anticipated opening by several weeks.

When the Main Library’s 1k daily visitors are welcomed back into the building they can expect to see an expanded lobby area with more room for books, popular materials, and browsing; a larger and more open children’s area that will encourage learning through play; a commons area on the first floor for patrons to meet up in a casual atmosphere; a second floor area with more tables and soft seating, as well as 7 new meeting rooms and spaces for quiet study. A new roof caps off the improvements for the 17-year old library, which has the 7th highest public library circulation numbers in the state.

WELLESLEY LIBRARIES—LOCATIONS & HOURS

Temporary Main Library

50 Central St., Wellesley, MA 02482

Wednesday, 9/22: 9am – 8pm

Thursday, 9/23: 9am – 8pm

Friday, 9/24: 9am – 6pm

Saturday, 9/25: 9am – 5pm

Sunday, 9/26: 1pm-5pm

LAST DAY, Monday, 9/27: 9am – 8pm

Wellesley Hills Branch Library

210 Washington St., Wellesley, MA 02481

Monday: Closed

Tuesday: 10am – 8pm

Wednesday: 10am – 5pm

Thursday: 10am – 8pm

Friday: 10am – 5pm

Saturday: 10am-5pm

Sunday: closed

Wellesley Fells Branch Library

308 Weston Rd., Wellesley MA 02482

Monday: Closed

Tuesday: 10am – 5pm

Wednesday: 10am – 5pm

Thursday: 10am – 5pm

Friday: 10am – 5pm

Saturday: 10am-5pm

Sunday: closed