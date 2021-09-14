Wellesley Town Meeting members needed, town making moves for all-remote meeting

Due to residents moving out of Wellesley, there are vacant Town Meeting seats in Precincts C, D, and E.

Special Elections for these positions will take place the week of Oct. 4.

New Town Meeting members will participate in the Special Town Meeting that starts on Oct. 25.

Residents may nominate themselves or have someone else nominate them.

Nominations for Precinct C are due on Sept. 30 at 5:00 p.m. Nominations for Precincts D and E are due on Sept. 28 at 5:00 p.m.

Nominees MUST be registered voters in the specific precinct they want to represent.

For information or to nominate a candidate, email Town Clerk KC Kato at [email protected]

Town making moves for all-remote meeting

Wellesley Executive Director Meghan Jop said during the Sept. 13 Select Board meeting that the Town Meeting moderator wants to move the fall Special Town Meeting to an all-remote online platform, as was the case with the spring meeting. Jop said the town “will commence the actions necessary to do that.”

Jop also reminded Town Meeting members that the meeting is slated for Oct. 25-27, noting the 3 straight days is unusual. From there, the meeting would restart Nov. 2.