A very Swellesley Red Sox-Yankees wildcard playoff game

No sooner did I enter Fenway Park Monday night for the Red Sox-Yankees wildcard playoff game than I ran across a food booth manned by old Wellesley favorite Ming Tsai of Blue Ginger restaurant fame.

Now he’s selling a more substantial version of the Mings Bings once offered by the restaurant. These are plant-based and rice-wrapped morsels in various flavors, including cheeseburger and sausage & peppers.

Mings Bings at Fenway

Mings Bings was making a special appearance under the stands near Gate B, though you can also find the product at local grocery stores and online.

Mings Bings at Fenway

Later during the Yankees elimination party, I spied a couple of familiar Wellesley faces on the big screen. Naturally, one of them was superfan Lynne Smith, the famous hat lady. I wasn’t quick enough with my camera to grab a photo or video of that, but Major League Baseball recently paid homage to Lynne via TikTok.

If you’re ever hard up for a Fenway playoff date, please don’t hesitate: [email protected]

