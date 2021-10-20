Advisory Committee has its say on Wellesley Special Town Meeting articles

Time to study up for Wellesley’s Special Town Meeting, which begins Monday, Oct. 25 online.

The Advisory Report for the meeting is now available online and the Committee was in an agreeable mood, unanimously recommending approval of most articles on the warrant. Town Meeting members will receive a hard copy of the report as well.

Town Meeting, which could compete for eyeballs with a hometown World Series, will be broadcast on Comcast channel 8 and Verizon channel 40, and live streamed on Wellesley Media. Articles cover topics such as funding to construct new elementary schools as well a funding equipment to address treatment of the town’s drinking water.

Wellesley residents may participate in Special Town Meeting even if they are not Town Meeting members. Non-Town Meeting members who are registered Wellesley voters and would like to participate must submit a written request by Saturday, Oct. 23 at 7 p.m. Requests should be emailed to Town Clerk KC Kato at [email protected] with the following information:

First and Last Name;

Address;

Phone Number;

Email Address;

Article(s) wishing to speak to.

Once the information has been verified, you will receive a link to access the meeting. Non-Town Meeting members may not vote on any warrant articles.