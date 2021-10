Boulder Brook Trail guided trail walk with Wellesley Trails Committee

October 31, Sunday (10:30-11:30 a.m.)

Explore this open-space jewel and walk the woodland and meadow trails adjacent to the Bates School in Kelly Memorial Park and Boulder Brook Reservation. See large glacial erratics and landscape carved by the glaciers. Climb to the top of Rocky Ledges.

Meet at the Kelly Memorial Park parking lot, located on the left side of Elmwood Road 0.3 mi. east of Weston Road.