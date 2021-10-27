Ignore that alert: Wellesley Special Town Meeting is ON for Wednesday

Wellesley Special Town Meeting is on for Wednesday, Oct. 27 at 7pm. via Zoom.

An alert was sent out in error on Wednesday morning that made it look like the meeting was off.

At Tuesday night’s meeting, Articles 2 and 3 passed easily, paving the way for funding of new Hunnewell and Hardy elementary school construction. A special election on this topic is slated for Dec. 7, and we’ve already seen lawn signs from supporters dotting Weston Road in Hardy country.

If you want to catch up on 2021 Special Town Meeting so far, here’s the Wellesley Media recording of Monday’s meeting. We’ll add the Tuesday one when it becomes available.