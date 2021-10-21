Letter to the editor: a thank you for making Wellesley’s Wonderful Weekend “a totally explosive event”

Dear Editor,

Through The Swellesley Report, this letter of thanks is sent to the many people and organizations, who participated in the successful completion of the 53rd Annual Wellesley Veterans’ Parade and 23rd Annual Wellesley’s Wonderful Weekend, held originally on Sunday, October 3rd and this past Sunday, October 17th, including the Picnic in the Park, Concert and Fireworks spectacular.

All 19 events planned for Wellesley’s Wonderful Weekend were finally completed, although the Fireworks spectacular was rescheduled for this past weekend.

Particular thanks go to The Wellesley Police Department for coordinating the overall safety, parking and traffic coordination for all events; the Wellesley Fire Department for their safety watch at the fireworks display and their Touch a Truck program; the Wellesley Department of Public Works and all the departments within including, the Wellesley Parks Department, who had Hunnewell Field ready to go over this past weekend; the Wellesley Engineering Department for the production of the many signs used in the Parade; the Wellesley Municipal Light Department for raising our announcement banners and the American Flags, coordinating our mailings to all throughout town and for hosting a Touch a Truck program; the Wellesley Highway Department; the Wellesley Recreation Department; the Natural Resources Commission; the Financial Services Department, the Select Board and staff and to The Swellesley Report for the wonderful publicity of all the activities leading up to and after the entire Weekend.

Again a very special thank you goes to Roche Brothers/Sudbury Farms Supermarkets and The Wellesley Dental Group, Drs. Ali and Ali, for their generous donations, which made the fantastic Fireworks show possible. Additionally a great thank you for the donations from the many individuals, businesses, service clubs and others, that were so helpful toward helping cover the expenses of the Parade and the other activities of the entire Weekend.

And last, but certainly not least, appreciation and thanks go to the extremely hardworking members of the Wellesley Celebrations Committee, who have been meeting, virtually weekly, starting on February 1st , for some eight months, until the events of the past two weeks and to the other volunteers on Parade Day, for the efforts put forth in producing and running the 53rd Annual Wellesley Veterans’ Parade, with 14 bands, 104 units and over 2,500 participants and for coordinating all of the other activities that have become an integral part of the Annual Wellesley’s Wonderful Weekend celebration.

Finally, we thank the many, many thousands who attended and participated in the 53rd Annual Wellesley Veterans’ Parade, the Open Houses and the other scheduled events, ending up with all of the activities held at Hunnewell Field, which helped to make the 23rd Annual Wellesley’s Wonderful Weekend a totally explosive event for all of Wellesley.

We will be back next spring on the weekend of May 21 & 22, 2022 and hope to see you all next year for the 54th Annual Veterans Parade and 24th Wellesley’s Wonderful Weekend, to get all events aback on a spring schedule, as we go forth into the future.

Sincerely,

Royal H. Switzler

Chairman, Wellesley Celebrations Committee

P.S. Donations are still needed and welcome, as we go forth for next year’s Weekend events! If anyone wishes to donate, checks should be made payable to “The Town of Wellesley” and sent to the Wellesley Celebrations Committee, at Wellesley Town Hall, 525 Washington Street, Wellesley, Mass., 02482.

Or, please visit our web site at www.wellesleywonderfulweekend to make a donation.