Scenes from Wellesley’s 50th Bates Pumpkin Fair

The Bates Elementary School’s 50th Pumpkin Fair looked a bit different than in other years—a pandemic-friendly haunted house was less scary in the woods than inside the school—but still was the place to be in Wellesley on Saturday afternoon.

Kids scrambled to try out Howl in One golf, Scary Soccer Shoot, and Freaky Football, among other games, and to get their turn on a handful of big inflatables. Popcorn and cotton candy proved popular, and volunteers transformed children into various creatures via face paint.

A good warm-up for Halloween, which is just 2 weeks away.

oct 2021 bates pumpkins

oct 2021 bates haunted house

oct 2021 bikes bates fair
Cars lined surrounding streets, but many also biked to the fair.

oct 2021 bates fair footballoct 2021 bates wide viewoct 2021 bates pumpkinoct 2021 bates soccer fairoct 2021 face painting bates fairoct 2021 bates fair handsoct 2021 bates fair

