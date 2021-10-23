Thanksgiving dinner registration opens for Wellesley senior citizens

The Wellesley Fire Department will once again deliver a prepared Thanksgiving dinner to senior citizens in November. To continue to keep everyone safe, firefighters and volunteers will deliver dinner on Saturday, Nov. 20 to the homes of all Wellesley residents over the age of 65 who sign up in advance for this event.

While you eat, watch a pre-recorded program on Wellesley cable hosted by Fire Chief Rick DeLorie, featuring a special invocation, presentation of the POW/MIA table setting as a tribute to our veterans, musical performance and a senior safety presentation.

Dinners will be delivered between 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on that Saturday. You must pre-register no later than Nov. 12 to participate.

This tradition was started by the Wellesley Veterans Council in 1966. The Fire Department became a partner in 2000, and in 2014 become the sole host of the dinner.

To register, do so online or call Wellesley COA at 781-235-3961.