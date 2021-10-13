The Swellesley Report

Wellesley Town Forest Trails guided walk on Oct. 16

Town Forest Trails guided walk with Wellesley Trails Committee

October 16, Saturday (9:30-10:30 a.m.)

Join us for a pleasant walk on the woodland trails in our Town Forest.  The forest is the largest reservation in Town and supports a wide variety of wildlife and birds in a natural environment.  Walk along the Longfellow Pond shoreline and see the remains of a once vital ice house.  Climb to the top of a high spectacular esker deposited by glaciers.

Meet at the Longfellow Pond parking lot, located on the left side of Oakland Street 0.9 mi. south of Rt. 9.

