Wellesley arts news: Dana Hall hosts fiber art exhibit; Wellesley residents performing in TCAN’s Harvey; more electrical box art; From Art in the Park to art in storefronts

Our round-up of the latest Wellesley MA arts & entertainment news:

Dana Hall School hosts fiber art exhibit

The Dana Hall Art Gallery presents Windows and Mirrors, running through Nov. 19. The show features the work of Boston-area textile artist Clara Nartey, a parent of a Dana Hall senior.

“This exhibition, Windows and Mirrors, is my way of telling the youth that I see them, and I hear them,” Nartey said, in a statement.

The gallery had been closed for a year and a half, but is now open to the public.

Located in the Classroom Building, the Dana Hall Art Gallery is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Due to COVID-19 protocols, please email [email protected] before planning your visit. The gallery is closed weekends and school

holidays. The campus now welcomes visitors, just not in the dining hall.

Thanks to Wellesley’s Abby Glassenberg for sharing these photos from the opening:

Wellesley residents in TCAN’s “Harvey” production

It’s good to see live theater back in action, in person.

Wellesley’s Sylvia Czubarow and Cathy Merlo are among cast members for TCAN in Natick’s production of “Harvey” running Nov. 5-14.

Tickets are $22, $20 for TCAN members, and $17 for

seniors ($12 on Sundays) and may be purchased through the box office at 508-647-0097 or online at

www.natickarts.org.

Mary Chase’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play is the story of Elwood P. Dowd, an amiable but eccentric man

with a very strange best friend—a six-foot, three-and-one-half-inch invisible rabbit named Harvey.

TCAN is located at 14 Summer St., in Natick and the theatre is wheelchair accessible.

More electrical box art

Three more electrical boxes in Wellesley are being painted by local artists. Goldfish, hot air balloons, and a kid with binoculars are the themes this time around. Organizers discussed the works recently during a Select Board meeting (about the 7-minute mark of the Wellesley Media recording).

We caught high schooler Evelyn Harrison painting the box at Church Park in front of Village Church as the Boston Marathon whizzed by. This was very early on, so be sure to see the finished product.

You can learn about the painted electrical boxes and artists across town via an online map.

From Art in the Park to art in storefronts

The individual quilt sections made at the Art in the Park event during Wellesley’s Wonderful Weekend have been stitched together and now are shown in otherwise empty store windows at the west end of Wellesley Square on Central Street.