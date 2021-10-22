Wellesley Athlete of the Week: Georgia Spangler

Wellesley Athlete of the Week is made possible with sponsorship support from Deland, Gibson Insurance. The family-owned and operated business has carried on this Wellesley tradition for over 30 years.

Name: Georgia Spangler

Year: Junior

Sport: Swimming

Pregame Meal: Bagels

Pump-Up Song: Anything played on the bus on the way to an away meet

Pre-Race Routine: Stretching and relaxing

Favorite School Subject: Math or Keynote Singers

Georgia Spangler is a friendly, outgoing junior at Wellesley High School, in addition to being a standout on the girls’ swim team. She learned to swim when she was three years old, and began on a swim team at age six. This will be her third year on the high school swim team, and her tenth swimming competitively.

“My most memorable moment from swim was my first meet as a freshman when I realized how supportive the team is to everyone and how much we all cheer for each other. It was so different from my club swim meets, just the amount of support I had from my teammates was super memorable.”

As an older member of the swim team, Spangler leads by example. “I try to have a positive attitude, especially when practice gets hard. It’s really difficult to stay positive when it’s impossible and it hurts to do the set, so it’s important to have a good attitude. It’s also important to cheer for [younger members] and make them feel supported because I know my freshman year I was nervous, but when older kids supported me I felt much better.”

Her team members can definitely feel her radiating positive energy. “Georgia’s always laughing, always bouncing around, never in a bad mood, and I think that really brings up the energy of the whole team. She never misses a practice,” says team captain Iris Xia, a senior. “Georgia hosted our first team dinner, and the energy that she provided at her home made for a great team experience. I think a lot of the younger girls look up to her as well.”

Her meet day routine is simple: taking care of herself. Getting a good night’s sleep, eating well, and relaxing are her keys to success. As for the moments before the race, Spangler makes sure to do her stretching routine on the blocks and tells herself to relax so she can swim her best.

“My goal this season is to put 100 percent of my effort into every practice and to really be committed to the swim team. Last year was very different and a lot harder because of COVID, but this year is much better,” she says.

Spangler has already made the time necessary to qualify for the State meet in the 500 freestyle. Her other favorite events are the 100 freestyle and the 100 backstroke. She has not yet decided whether she will continue her swimming career in college.

Outside of swimming and school, Spangler enjoys singing and playing the piano. She is also a part of the Keynote Singers, a selective choral group at the high school.

Article written by The Bradford’s Caroline Thornton.