Books news—in-person author readings are back; Wellesley resident comes out with seafood cookbook

After a long break from in-person author visits due to the pandemic, Wellesley Books has moved to a hybrid system of bringing writers and readers together. As over the past year, some appearances will be virtual. But several authors will this fall be appearing in the flesh, either at the Wellesley Square store or in partnership with Morse Institute Library, just down the street in Natick.

In-person author visits

Elizabeth Strout—Oh William! in conversation w/ Lily King

Elizabeth Strout, Pulitzer Prize-winning author of Olive Kitteridge, presents Oh William!, her latest novel to explore the life of her iconic heroine, Lucy Barton. Elizabeth will be in conversation with Lily King, author of Euphoria and Writers & Lovers.

This is a ticketed event. Your ticket includes a copy of Oh William!.

DATE: Oct. 27th

TIME: 7pm

LOCATION: Morse Institute Library in Natick

Jenna Blum—Woodrow on the Bench

Jenna Blum, author of Those Who Save Us, pays tribute to her beloved black Lab in her beautiful memoir, Woodrow on the Bench.

This is a ticketed event. Your admission ticket can be used as a coupon off a copy of Woodrow on the Bench. Books will be available for sale at the event.

DATE: Oct. 29th

TIME: 7pm

LOCATION: Wellesley Books

Dan Shaughnessy, sports columnist for The Boston Globe and author of The Curse of the Bambino, presents Wish It Lasted Forever, his intimate look at Larry Bird and the 1980s Celtics.

This is a ticketed event. Your $5 admission ticket can be put toward a copy of the book bought at the event.

DATE: Nov 15th

TIME: 7pm

LOCATION: Wellesley Books

Chef Jeremy Sewall deep dives into 3rd seafood book

Wellesley resident Chef Jeremy Sewall has just launched The Row 34 Cookbook: Stories and Recipes from a Neighborhood Oyster Bar, a 120-recipe cookbook that celebrates oyster-bar culture along with the people that help to bring the restaurant to life. Chef Sewall shares recipes for Row 34 favorites, plus smoked and cured preparations; whole fish preparations; composed dishes; and essential sauces and sides. Throughout are practical “how-to” instructionals, an essential guide for preparing seafood, a helpful oyster primer, as well as profiles of experts from fishmongers and fishermen. Recipe highlights include: Grilled swordfish with horseradish butter and white beans (pictured)

Lettuce Cups with Crispy Oysters and Pickled Vegetables

Grilled Oysters with Lemon-Garlic Butter

Tuna Crudo with Ginger and Black Garlic Aïoli

Scallop Ceviche with Cilantro Pesto

Crispy Fish Tacos with Vegetable Slaw and Lime Crema

Mussels Steamed in White Wine and Garlic Broth

Grilled Salmon Collars with Cucumber Salad and Tzatziki Sauce

Bucatini with Littlenecks

Flounder with Anchovy Butter