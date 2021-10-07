Wellesley Business Buzz: lots of movement in Wellesley Square; Nourishing Wellesley program gets funding; Wellesley Hills Living shuttered—for now

Our round-up of the latest Wellesley MA business news:

Sushi joint eyes Wellesley Square

We don’t have any more details than this: Wellesley’s Health Department has met with a high-end sushi business looking to set up shop at 90 Central St., in Wellesley Square, former home to Florijn Home, a European-inspired home goods retailer.

Got more details on this? Let us know: [email protected]

Grand opening for We Rock the Spectrum Kid’s Gym

We Rock the Spectrum Kid’s Gym, at 34 Central St., in Wellesley Square, previously the location of Kidville, has a grand opening scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 9 from 10am-5pm ($20 for open play, refreshments).

The sensory gym is designed to be inclusive for all children, though will cater to those with autism and other special needs.

Lauren Grove to move a couple doors down

We came across a sign in Wellesley Square window trumpeting that Laurel Grove is “coming soon” into the former Cashmere Sale (and before that, LF boutique space) just a couple doors down from Laurel Grove’s current 35 Central Street location. The go-to spot for home decor and gifts with a farmhouse/vintage design aesthetic appears to have moved some of its goods into the much larger space.

No word on the official opening date yet, but their socials are full of teasers such as, “We have a huge announcement coming…”

The Cashmere Sale to get cozy in Church Square

Back to keep Wellesley warm and snuggly for its 11th big year is The Cashmere Sale is set to pop up at 32 Church St., the former Lyn Evans location (Lyn Evans has reopened in fashionable new digs at 87 Central St., the former home of Wildflower. Wildflower is still in Wellesley Square—more on that below).

The shop will have its usual high-quality cashmere goods such as sweaters, throws, hats, gloves, and more, perfect for gift-giving or self-care. Yes, wrapping yourself in cashmere all winter counts as self-care. The pop-up’s dates and times are Oct. 22 – Dec. 18, Monday to Saturday, 11am-5pm; and Sunday, noon-4pm.

Any questions? Contact them at [email protected]

Pattee’s opens in Wellesley Square

Wellesley resident, silversmith and textiles upcycler Pattee Lebner has, along with Wildflower, taken over the 91 Central St. storefront that in the past has been home to Pop 91. Lebner has worked on the creative side of high-end retail for over 18 years, partnering with brands such as Chanel, Valentino, Louis Vuitton, and more. This venture, callled Pattee’s, however, is all about her own designs. “I make everything in Wellesley,” she says of her handcrafted jewelry pieces, “and I have a clothing line where I upcycle vintage goods into new, one-of-a-kind masterpieces.”

Wildflower (jewelry, candles, body scrubs, handmade scarves, wreaths, vases, and more) has joined Pattee’s at 91 Central St., which made way for Lyn Evans to move into 87 Central last month.

The Pattee’s/Wildflower storefront’s hours are Tue. – Sat., 11am-6pm.

Nourishing Wellesley program gets funding

The Charles River Regional Chamber has announced that its Nourishing Newton and Nourishing Wellesley programs, which provide financial support for restaurants and healthy meals to those who need them, has been funded for a second year.

The programs delivered more than 7,500 meals from more than 50 restaurants in the 2 communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The chamber has been awarded another $115,000 from the state to keep the programs going. The timing is key, as restaurants face a likely downturn with the outdoor dining season winding down for most.

The chamber is again partnering with Rotary Club of Newton, the Wellesley Youth Commission and volunteers in both communities to arrange meal deliveries between restaurants, local food pantries, senior programs and individual households.

Wellesley Hills Living shuttered—for now

Wellesley Hills Living, a print magazine that arrived in town in 2014, has announced “with a heavy heart,” that its October issue will be it last, “at least for now.” The publication introduced itself as being focused exclusively on the “historic Belvedere/Country Club Neighborhood in Wellesley Hills” and relied on contributed articles and photos from residents.

Last summer, the Hometown Weekly newspaper put its Wellesley edition on hiatus during the heart of the pandemic.

You’re still stuck with Swellesley.