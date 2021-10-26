Wellesley community news roundup: Kids Backing Kids holiday drive; Nonprofit sells Frisbees to support health; Elizabeth Seton Residence online auction

Our roundup of the latest Wellesley MA community & nonprofit news:

Kids Backing Kids holiday drive

Kids Backing Kids wants every child in local communities to have gifts they can open during the holiday season. Last year, thanks to generous support, the Wellesley nonprofit delivered 1,350 gifts to 204 children.

Kids Backing Kids is again partnering with local schools, housing authorities, and health departments in an effort to deliver gifts to 400 kids. If you sponsor a family, the outfit will give you an individualized “wish list” for two children and ask that you spend about $125 per child. Volunteers will arrange to pick up the unwrapped gifts at your home and later wrap the gifts before delivery.

You can also support the gift drive by making a donation without doing any shopping.

Nonprofit sells Frisbees to support health

Wellesley nonprofit One for Health has launched a program that involves selling inexpensive Frisbees to organizations to promote healthy living among staff while also supporting health programs for children in underserved communities. For every 5 Frisbees sold, one is donated to a Boys & Girls Club, and provides the nonprofit with an opportunity to start offering programs to the youth.

The Flyer Program features Frisbees that come with an informational flyer about healthy lifestyles. The discs cost $2 apiece, and can be branded with the buyer’s logo for no added cost. They’re priced to encourage bulk purchases, which will lead to more donations to youth programs.

Elizabeth Seton Residence online auction

Elizabeth Seton Residence will be holding its 2021 Virtual Meet the Need Auction beginning on Friday, Oct. 29 through Friday, Nov. 5. The Wellesley-based Catholic, not-for-profit skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility seeks to raise $75K.

The money raised will be used for building and equipment upgrades, including the replacement of resident televisions and furniture.