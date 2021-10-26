Wellesley Education Foundation spelling event makes a beeline to 2022

The Wellesley Education Foundation (WEF) has canceled its 2021 Spelling Bee, opting instead to shoot for an in-person event next spring. An announcement on WEF’s website said April 6, 2022 will be the next date for the community fundraiser, which raises money for Wellesley Public Schools enrichment programs.

Last year the Bee was held as a virtual event, and Beth Cook, Kelty White and Mason Smith, spelling for the Wellesley Scholarship Foundation, came away with the title after correctly spelling “passementerie” in Round 2 of the finals.

The hope is that in 2022 the Bee can get back to buzz-ness as usual. We remember pre-pandemic days when the Sprague School gym was filled with dozens of 3-person teams vying for the big trophy and bragging rights. Wellesley High Principal Jamie Chisum was in charge of the gong, as usual. Kids dressed as bumblebees ran important Bee-related errands. And emcee and sports reporter Mike Dowling pronounced every word perfectly, kept the atmosphere light and fun, and had everyone out of there within 2 hours.

You can show your support for WEF by signing up now to make sure your team gets one of the coveted April 2022 spots. Don’t want to spell? You can sponsor a team instead.