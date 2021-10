Join the Wellesley Health Department for a free Health Day and Flu Clinic at the Wellesley Housing Authority Community Room at 109 Barton Road. The Wellesley Free Library will be there along with other community departments and groups sharing resources and registering new library cards.

DATE: Wednesday, October 13 (rain date, October 20)

TIME: 3pm-5pm

LOCATION: WHA Community Room, 109 Barton Rd., Wellesley