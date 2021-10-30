Wellesley Free Library sets date for main building reopening & celebration

The Wellesley Free Library’s main building is slated to reopen on Saturday, Nov. 6 at 9am. The Friends of the Wellesley Free Libraries will sponsor a free event from 11am-3pm that day featuring music, treats, a ribbon cutting, big puppets and children’s activities.

It’s been a long 6months for the 1,000+ daily visitors who count on the Wellesley Free Library’s main branch as an essential community resource. The 530 Washington St., location has been closed for a $2.8 million dollar renovation since April.

We recently got a sneak peek.

The 2 branch libraries have been open, along with a Temporary Main Library in Wellesley Square (now permanently closed).

The Main Library will resume regular operating hours starting Nov. 6.

Monday – Thursday: 9:00 AM – 9:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Saturday: 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Sunday: 1:00 – 5:00 PM

The Hills and Fells Branch libraries will resume regular operating hours starting Nov. 7.

Hills:

Sunday & Monday: Closed

Tuesday & Thursday: 10:00 AM – 8:00 PM

Wednesday, Friday & Saturday: 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Fells:

Sunday & Monday: Closed

Tuesday – Saturday: 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Masks are required for patrons ages 5 and older.