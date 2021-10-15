Wellesley Halloween Happenings 2021

The COVID-19 pandemic made Halloween trickier than usual last year, but Wellesley appears to be approaching the holiday in a more or less normal way this season.

Signature events that were nixed last year, like the Bates Pumpkin Fair and Hills Church pumpkin patch, are on.

Here’s our roundup of Wellesley Halloween Happenings, which we’ll be updating as activities get our attention:

Wellesley Hills Congregational Church pumpkin patch

The Wellesley Hills Congregational Church Pumpkin Patch will be open for sales throughout October from 10am to 6pm daily.

A portion of the proceeds from your purchases support the indigenous farming communities that partner with Pumpkins USA and will support the emergency relief efforts of Global H.O.P.E.

You can’t miss the display at 207 Washington St.

Linden Square courtyard photo opp

Swing by Linden Square for a positively autumnal and Instagram-worthy photo opportunity at the courtyard. Hashtag your photo with #LindenPumpkinPatch & you might win yourself a prize @LindenSquareWellesley

Bates Pumpkin Fair: Saturday, Oct. 16, 2-6pm