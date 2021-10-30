Wellesley Hills Junior Women’s Club accepting scholarships applications

The​ ​Wellesley​ ​Hills​ ​Junior​ ​Women’s​ ​Club​ ​(WHJWC)​ ​is accepting​ ​scholarship​ ​applications for​ ​2022-2023 ​through March 1, 2022.

In​ ​2021, the​ ​Club​ ​awarded​ ​$62,000 ​in​ ​scholarships​ ​and​ ​awards​ ​to​ ​23 ​Wellesley​ ​students. Scholarships​ ​were​ ​given​ ​to​ ​graduating​ ​high​ ​school​ ​seniors​ ​and​ ​undergraduate​ ​college​ ​students in amounts​ ​ranging​ ​from​ ​$500 ​- ​$4,000.

Applications​ ​are​ ​evaluated​ ​based​ ​on​ ​demonstrated​ ​financial​ ​need,​ ​academic​ ​achievement,​ ​and involvement​ ​in​ ​community​ ​service.​ ​Applicants​ ​must​ ​be​ high school seniors graduating from Wellesley High School, Wellesley​ ​residents​ ​graduating​ ​from​ ​high school​ ​in​ ​or​ ​outside​ ​of​ ​Wellesley,​ ​or​ ​Wellesley​ ​residents​ ​currently​ ​attending​ undergraduate institutions​ ​on​ ​a​ ​full-time​ ​basis.​

Scholarship applications must be submitted by March 1, 2022.

WHJWC​ ​also offers three​ ​one-time named​ ​awards



• The Brenda Capobianco Scholarship, on behalf of Dr. Brenda Capobianco, a WHS graduate, WHJWC scholarship recipient, science teacher educator, and researcher in STEM education, recognizes a female college-bound high school senior based on financial need, demonstrated academic achievement, and an expressed interest in pursuing a degree in science, technology, engineering, or mathematics.

• The Patricia C. Doiron Memorial Scholarship recognizes a graduating high school senior who has shown a commitment to early childhood education through participation in the Child Lab program at Wellesley High School, established in memory of Mrs. Doiron, a former Club member.

• The Suzanne Stevens Scholarship recognizes a high school senior (or current college student) who has demonstrated academic strength and a commitment to community service despite adversity or hardship, named in honor of Mrs. Stevens, a former Club president.

About the WHJWC

The Wellesley Hills Junior Women’s Club is a group of women who work side by side to make a meaningful difference in our community by raising money and giving time to help those in need.

We create dynamic fundraising events that celebrate our community and tap into the generosity of those around us. With the money raised, we give scholarships to deserving high school students and we fund programs that make a positive impact in

the community, such as an anti-bullying campaign for middle school students. We also volunteer with organizations that are making a real difference, give our time to help children with special needs, the elderly and families in crisis.

The work that we do helps address some of the biggest challenges facing our society: mental health, hunger, access to education, poverty and domestic violence. In a world where problems are complex and the news is often bad, we’re making a measurable difference where we can—right here at home. For more information about our annual fundraisers and charitable giving, please go to www.whjwc.com.