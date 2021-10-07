Wellesley Historical Society roundup—Tollhouse Shop makes triumphant return; beer hall event

The Tollhouse Shop has reopened for in-person shopping on Saturdays, 10am- noon, at the Wellesley Historical Society building located at 229 Washington St.

Never heard or the place? Could be because the best spot in town to get cool vintage treasures has been closed for the past 18 months due to COVID. With the demand ever-high for good stuff like Hillborn pottery, Wedgewood demitasse sets, vintage jewelry, and more, the Tollhouse Shop has found a way to bring in-person shopping back.

To keep the shopping experience fun and safe for all, some new policies have been put into place:

Masks will be required by all, regardless of vaccination status.

Shoppers will be limited to 15 minutes in the store, and there will be a limit to the number of shoppers inside at any given time.

Shoppers may be asked to wait outside if the shop is full when they arrive.

Please be patient with the volunteers as they work out the logistics of reopening. Masks will be available for those without, as will hand sanitizer.

All proceeds benefit the Wellesley Historical Society, and new items are added every week. If you can’t stop by, photos of available items can be seen on Instagram at Tollhouse229 or viewed in greater detail along with purchasing instructions at www.wellesleyhistoricalsociety.org/tollhouse-shop.

If you would like to make an items donation, please contact the society at [email protected] and someone will reach out to you to make an appointment.

Jack’s Abby Tour, Tasting, and Beer Hall Experience

Support the Society at a private brewery tour, tasting, and beer hall experience at Jack’s Abby Craft Lagers in Framingham on Thursday, October 14, 6:30pm. Limited tickets are available.



Tickets are $65 per person and include a tour of the brewery, beer tasting, and dinner of pretzels, salad, and pizza.

There are only 20 tickets available so get yours TODAY!

More information and tickets available at: https:// wellesleyhistoricalsociety. org/jacks-abby-experience

All proceeds to support the Society’s General Operating Fund.

Questions?

Email: [email protected] wellesleyhistoricalsociety.org

Call: 781.235.6690