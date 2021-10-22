Wellesley Middle School reports ‘Slavery’ written on METCO bus window

Wellesley Public Schools’ longest week in memory got longer on Friday, when Wellesley Middle School Principal Dr. Mark Ito issued the following:

Dear WMS Community,

I write to you with deep concern that yesterday, a word that was written in a coat of dirt on a METCO bus window was subsequently altered to form the word, “slavery.” It was reported to us by a teacher who saw it while passing by the bus, and it was quickly cleaned. Our investigation thus far indicates that this was done near the end of the school day.

Regardless, this act directly contradicts our values of inclusivity and safety for all. In response, we will continue to investigate following our district policies and procedures, educate our students on anti-racism, and monitor our building for safety. Additionally, I hope that you will talk to your children about the impact this kind of behavior has on their classmates, and let us know if any further support is needed.

We work tirelessly to try and prevent incidents like these because they negatively impact our entire school community. That being said, I feel confident in our ability to address this incident, and we remain as committed as ever to fostering an environment that is safe and inclusive.

Sincerely,

Mark Ito

Principal, Wellesley Middle School