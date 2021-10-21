Wellesley School Committee reschedules meeting to discuss bullying policy

The Wellesley School Committee on Thursday issued the following update regarding a meeting at which the school system’s bullying policy was to be discussed:

The School Committee cares deeply about all of our students and are saddened by incidents that have happened recently. We recognize that having a community conversation around understanding our bullying policy and procedures is urgent and important. We also want to make sure that this conversation happens at a time that is convenient for district families, and have been hearing that a Friday afternoon is not that time. Therefore we are postponing both the Policy Subcommittee and School Committee meetings posted for tomorrow.

The School Committee meeting will be rescheduled for 6:30pm on Wednesday, October 27th, assuming Special Town Meeting has adjourned. If Special Town Meeting is still in session on 10/27, the School Committee meeting will be held at 6:30pm on Tuesday, November 2nd.

We apologize for any confusion or inconvenience, but feel this is the best way to ensure inclusive conversations.

If you have emailed asking to speak at the meeting, we will be reaching out to you directly.

