Wellesley Select Board office hours online

Wellesley Select Board member Beth Sullivan Woods will host office hours with the public on Thursday, Oct. 7 from 10:30 a.m. to noon via Zoom. Ask questions, give input, and share concerns about Town operations, economic development, or other issues.

Please email her directly at [email protected] to request a 15-minute appointment.

You will receive a response confirming your meeting time and the Zoom link.

Additional office hour dates and times are planned for the fall and will be announced in advance.