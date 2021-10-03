The Swellesley Report

Wellesley Veterans Parade marches on

The 53rd Wellesley Veterans Parade became the grand finale for this fall’s Wellesley’s Wonderful Weekend activities after the fireworks and picnic in the park were nixed due to weather concerns.

The parade provided a solid afternoon’s worth of entertainment, however, as the town cheered on a long list of honorees, chauffeured in a variety of fancy vehicles, and were treated to marching bands, school floats, and more.

We hunkered down initially in front of Wellesley Free Library, to get Town Hall in the background of our photos, then ventured down toward Wellesley Square near the review stand.

Below is our roundup of the sights and sounds from Sunday’s event. Next up: Wellesley’s Wonderful Weekend returning in May.

2021 parade covid

 

Wellesley's Wonderful Weekend, breast cancer awareness
Chief Jack Pilecki in the Wellesley Police Department’s breast cancer awareness car

 

Wellesley's Wonderful Weekend, military police
Chief Pilecki’s backup

 

Wellesley's Wonderful Weekend, antique cars

Wellesley's Wonderful Weekend, ambulance

Wellesley's Wonderful Weekend, antique cars
Electric vehicles had their showcase in town on Saturday; Sunday was about old-school cars

 

scouts flags

color guard2021 parade military whites2021 parade fire

2021 parade community2021 parade cheer2021 parade select2021 parade trees2021 parade sustain2021 parade mothers forum2021 parade upham eagles2021 parade creatures2021 parade fiske2021 parade hardy2021 parade uso2021 sprague2021 parade nirvana2021 parade schofield2021 parade horse2021 parade dpw

2021 parade lion

2021 parade brady
Tom Brady swung by before the big game

 

2021 parade hats

