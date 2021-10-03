Wellesley Veterans Parade marches on

The 53rd Wellesley Veterans Parade became the grand finale for this fall’s Wellesley’s Wonderful Weekend activities after the fireworks and picnic in the park were nixed due to weather concerns.

The parade provided a solid afternoon’s worth of entertainment, however, as the town cheered on a long list of honorees, chauffeured in a variety of fancy vehicles, and were treated to marching bands, school floats, and more.

We hunkered down initially in front of Wellesley Free Library, to get Town Hall in the background of our photos, then ventured down toward Wellesley Square near the review stand.

Below is our roundup of the sights and sounds from Sunday’s event. Next up: Wellesley’s Wonderful Weekend returning in May.