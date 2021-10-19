Wellesley wants your input via two surveys: climate plan & open space

The Town of Wellesley is developing a Climate Action Plan to engage the community, set goals for greenhouse gas emissions reduction, define and prioritize actions, and create a blueprint for building resilience and achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. Goals set by Annual Town Meeting in 2009 and revised in 2021 call for net zero town-wide emissions by 2050, a 75% reduction below 2007 levels by 2040, and a 50% reduction by 2030. These goals align with state and federal targets.

Your responses will help the Climate Action Committee develop climate change mitigation programs focused in the areas of energy, buildings, mobility, waste, natural resources, and governance.

The Wellesley Natural Resources Commission invites you to take a 7-minute online survey to help direct the future of Wellesley’s open space and recreational resources.

The purpose of the survey is to help the town as it updates the 2015 Open Space and Recreation Plan.