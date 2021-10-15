Wellesley’s Wonderful Weekend continued…Fireworks & more this Sunday

The Wellesley Celebrations Committee has rescheduled the following Wellesley’ Wonderful Weekend activities to Sunday, Oct. 17: Fireworks, Picnic and Concert.
- 3 p.m. to Dusk — Picnic in the Park at Hunnewell Field
- 4 p.m. — Concert featuring music by The Reminisants and a USO Variety Show by The
Wellesley Theatre Project
- 7 p.m. (dusk) — Fireworks
The 53rd Wellesley Veterans Parade and many other activities took place earlier this month.
The overall theme was Celebrating the 80th Anniversary of the USO.
One other bit of unfinished business: Parade float awards.
Best School Trophy—Schofield School
Best Theme Related Float – Sustainable Wellesley
Best Organizational Float — Hardy School
Most Original Float — Fiske School
Most Patriotic Award — Wellesley Theatre Project
Chairman’s Award –Wellesley Scholarship Fund
Judges Award – Rotary Club of Wellesley
Best Youth Organization –Wellesley Mother’s Forum
Leave a Reply