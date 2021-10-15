Wellesley’s Wonderful Weekend continued…Fireworks & more this Sunday

The Wellesley Celebrations Committee has rescheduled the following Wellesley’ Wonderful Weekend activities to Sunday, Oct. 17: Fireworks, Picnic and Concert.

3 p.m. to Dusk — Picnic in the Park at Hunnewell Field

4 p.m. — Concert featuring music by The Reminisants and a USO Variety Show by The

Wellesley Theatre Project

Wellesley Theatre Project 7 p.m. (dusk) — Fireworks

The 53rd Wellesley Veterans Parade and many other activities took place earlier this month.

The overall theme was Celebrating the 80th Anniversary of the USO.

One other bit of unfinished business: Parade float awards.

Best School Trophy—Schofield School



Best Theme Related Float – Sustainable Wellesley

Best Organizational Float — Hardy School

Most Original Float — Fiske School

Most Patriotic Award — Wellesley Theatre Project

Chairman’s Award –Wellesley Scholarship Fund

Judges Award – Rotary Club of Wellesley

Best Youth Organization –Wellesley Mother’s Forum