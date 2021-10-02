Wellesley’s Wonderful Weekend gets off to a fun start

Wellesley’s Wonderful Weekend, organized and funded by the Wellesley Celebrations Committee, drew enthusiastic crowds to a variety of events on Saturday, starting with the pancake breakfast at the high school and ending with activities such as Art in the Park and the EV showcase nearby.

We did the rounds throughout the day to capture the scene.

We started with a Wellesley Trails Committee guided walk in the in the North 40, the 46-acre triangular parcel along Weston and Turner Roads that the town bought from Wellesley College in 2014. The plan is to keep half of the acreage as open space. It is unclear what might become of the rest.

On the way to the guided walk we noticed new signage for a housing development being built right up against the North 40. The marketers made extensive use of almost every trite marketing term for this sort of thing: “exclusive,” “connoisseurs,” and “luxury” were all used to draw in those with a craving for a posh lifestyle and the deep pockets to attain it. We refuse to sign on until we’re guaranteed a “curated” and “bespoke” experience.

From there we swung by the pancake breakfast at Wellesley High School, organized by Wellesley Kiwanis Club and Wellesley High School Key Club. At least 1,000 pancakes and waffles were cranked out, according to Chef Brian.

The touch-a-truck event at the Wellesley Department of Public works drew a big crowd as kids crawled inside cop cars, fire trucks, and other vehicles, and walked away with plastic hard hats.

This year’s military display at Town Hall, a WWII Army Camp Living History exhibit from the 26th Infantry “YANKEE” Division, was more low key than in years past but interesting nonetheless.

Later in the day we worked our way through the gauntlet of proud electric vehicle owners who popped their hoods and set up shop in the Cameron Street parking lot. We came away a little jealous of the impressive numbers EV-types tossed out, including big savings on the cars from government rebates, and the boasts of hundreds of miles of driven without gas fill-ups.

The Wellesley police showed off a hybrid vehicle and we hear they have their eyes on an all-electric one.

We wound things up at Art in the Park, where citizen artists joined forces on a quilting project made from samples donated by an architectural firm.