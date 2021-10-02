The Swellesley Report

Wellesley’s Wonderful Weekend gets off to a fun start

Wellesley’s Wonderful Weekend, organized and funded by the Wellesley Celebrations Committee, drew enthusiastic crowds to a variety of events on Saturday, starting with the pancake breakfast at the high school and ending with activities such as Art in the Park and the EV showcase nearby.

We did the rounds throughout the day to capture the scene.

We started with a Wellesley Trails Committee guided walk in the in the North 40, the 46-acre triangular parcel along Weston and Turner Roads that the town bought from Wellesley College in 2014. The plan is to keep half of the acreage as open space. It is unclear what might become of the rest.

vernal pool boardwalk north 40
View of vernal pool from North 40 boardwalk

 

On the way to the guided walk we noticed new signage for a housing development being built right up against the North 40. The marketers made extensive use of almost every trite marketing term for this sort of thing: “exclusive,” “connoisseurs,” and “luxury” were all used to draw in those with a craving for a posh lifestyle and the deep pockets to attain it. We refuse to sign on until we’re guaranteed a “curated” and “bespoke” experience.

bristol

From there we swung by the pancake breakfast at Wellesley High School, organized by Wellesley Kiwanis Club and Wellesley High School Key Club. At least 1,000 pancakes and waffles were cranked out, according to Chef Brian.

pancakes key
Wellesley Key Club at your service

 

pancakes breakfast

 

chef brian pancakes
Cranking out breakfast

 

lions hs
Wellesley Lions were collecting eyeglasses outside the pancake breakfast. Club members also sold bells to be used for cheering on Boston Marathon runners. Lions will be representing in the 53rd Annual Wellesley Veterans Parade on Sunday, too, and selling cotton candy at the picnic in the park on Sunday.

 

The touch-a-truck event at the Wellesley Department of Public works drew a big crowd as kids crawled inside cop cars, fire trucks, and other vehicles, and walked away with plastic hard hats.

mlp touch

 

This year’s military display at Town Hall, a WWII Army Camp Living History exhibit from the 26th Infantry “YANKEE” Division, was more low key than in years past but interesting nonetheless.

jeep town hall
Word is that the town worked things out so this Army jeep wouldn’t get nailed for a parking ticket

 

encampment town hall

Later in the day we worked our way through the gauntlet of proud electric vehicle owners who popped their hoods and set up shop in the Cameron Street parking lot. We came away a little jealous of the impressive numbers EV-types tossed out, including big savings on the cars from government rebates, and the boasts of hundreds of miles of driven without gas fill-ups.

Wellesley's Wonderful Weekend
Wellesley resident Jen Goldman sits in what’s known as the “frunk” of her Tesla Model 3.

 

Wellesley's Wonderful Weekend
Municipal Light Plant Director Don Newell and Natural Resources Commission vice chair Raina McManus in front of McManus’ Mini Countryman hybrid plug-in. “There’s plenty of cargo space, so it’s great for RDF runs,” she said.

 

Wellesley's Wonderful Weekend

The Wellesley police showed off a hybrid vehicle and we hear they have their eyes on an all-electric one.

Wellesley's Wonderful Weekend
Wellesley Police Department’s newest hire, Officer Allie Lucenta, brought one of four of the WPD’s hybrid vehicles to the EV showcase.

 

We wound things up at Art in the Park, where citizen artists joined forces on a quilting project made from samples donated by an architectural firm.

Wellesley's Wonderful Weekend
Wellesley High School junior Abby Lothian volunteers at Art in the Park.

 

Wellesley's Wonderful Weekend
Wellesley Women Artisans, organizers of Art in the Park, will hang completed quilts in a couple of Wellesley Square storefronts.

 

Wellesley's Wonderful Weekend
Art in the Park creation.

 

print
